06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/04/2017 - 14:24 BST

Opponents Know Liverpool Won’t Ever Give Up – Former Reds Star Hails Attitude

 




Former Red Neil Mellor has lavished praise on Liverpool’s ‘never say attitude’ this season, which has seen them rescue points at crucial junctures of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had to come from behind to score two second half goals in order to earn three points at the bet365 Stadium against Stoke City on Saturday.




Liverpool have rescued the most number of points, 18, from a losing position this season in the Premier League and Mellor feels that it is a testament to the way the Reds have played this season as they have shown the attitude to never give up.

And he believes it also makes Liverpool’s opponents more wary as they can never feel comfortable during a game as Klopp’s men can always come back to rescue a struggling position.
 


The former Liverpool striker said on LFC TV about the Reds’ record of rescuing points: “It shows a team that never gives up, the attitude to keep going and the resilience as well to stay in games.  

“When they are behind, they keep going to get something out of the game and that’s not a bad table to be ahead in.

“Teams will be aware that Liverpool will not be giving up even if they are struggling.”

Liverpool have away trips to West Brom, Watford and West Ham and will host Crystal Palace, Southampton and Middlesbrough before the end of the season.
 