Ready Whenever Mauricio Pochettino Picks Me, Spurs Star Insists

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier has insisted that he tries to perform to the best of his ability whenever he is given a chance by manager Mauricio Pochettino.



Tripper has remained on the fringes for most part of the season, featuring in only seven of his side's 31 Premier League games, with his overall appearances amounting to 16.











However, the 26-year-old has not failed to impress in the matches he has played, providing his team-mates with five assists, including the one he provided to Heung-Min Son in Spurs' game against Watford on Saturday.



Trippier has developed a particular knack of contributing against the Hornets and being in the thick of things either by scoring or providing his team-mates with assists in the last four games they have played against Watford since 2015.





However, the Englishman insists that he is eager to perform for the team whenever the manager needs him, against whomever they play.

On his record against Watford, the former Burnley man told his club's official website: “It’s one of those.



“Obviously the past four games [against Watford] I’ve played but I try to do my best for my team-mates whenever I’m called upon.



“Whenever I got the nod from the manager, whoever we’re playing against, I try to perform well for the team.



"Obviously I need to play well to try to keep the spot.”

