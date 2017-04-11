XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/04/2017 - 14:21 BST

Sevilla Supremo Opens Door To Jesus Navas Return

 




Sevilla president Jose Castro has indicated that the club are open to re-signing Manchester City winger Jesus Navas in the summer.

The 31-year-old’s contract with Manchester City is set to expire at the end of the season and there is little indication that he is going to sign a new deal to extend his stay in England.




Navas has not been a pivotal figure in Pep Guardiola’s squad this term and is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the season on a free transfer, once his contract expires.

And it seems his former club Sevilla are interested in taking him back in the summer as Castro stressed that the club will always remain home for the Spanish winger.
 


He was quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo when asked about a possible return to Sevilla for Navas: “His contract ends [this summer] and this is a home for life.”  

Navas joined Manchester City from Sevilla in 2013 and has clocked up 176 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and providing 39 assists.

A product of the Sevilla academy, the winger made 391 appearances for the club before moving to England.
 