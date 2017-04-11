XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/04/2017 - 21:24 BST

Taking Lots of Pressure Off Defence – Former Spurs Star On Key Pairing

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Wilson Palacios believes that Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele together have formed a superb partnership in the centre of the park and taken pressure off the defence.

Wanyama and Dembele have struck up an understanding in midfield for Spurs and are an effective pairing when deployed by boss Mauricio Pochettino.




According to Palacios, with the demands of football changing every day, it is important for one midfielder to take up the defensive role while the other performs the attacking role.

Dembele and Wanyama have complimented each other in that respect and that in turn has helped the team develop into a formidable unit, according to the 32-year-old, who played for the Lilywhites between 2009 and 2011.
 


“Together they make a great team, they don’t leave much work for the defence and they defend very well in midfield themselves too", Palacios said in an interview with his club's official website.  

"The football has changed and now it’s very important for one of them to attack and the other to defend.

"Dembele goes on ahead and Wanyama stays a little behind but he also goes forward a bit as well, which is something else I believe he is very good at.

"I do think that it’s important that one defends and the other one attacks and because of that, they make a good team together. I’ve been really impressed with the way they’re playing.”

The north Londoners are currently on a six-match winning streak in the league, trailing league leaders Chelsea by seven points with seven matches to be played.
 