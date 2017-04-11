Taking Lots of Pressure Off Defence – Former Spurs Star On Key Pairing

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Wilson Palacios believes that Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele together have formed a superb partnership in the centre of the park and taken pressure off the defence.



Wanyama and Dembele have struck up an understanding in midfield for Spurs and are an effective pairing when deployed by boss Mauricio Pochettino.











According to Palacios, with the demands of football changing every day, it is important for one midfielder to take up the defensive role while the other performs the attacking role.



Dembele and Wanyama have complimented each other in that respect and that in turn has helped the team develop into a formidable unit, according to the 32-year-old, who played for the Lilywhites between 2009 and 2011.





“Together they make a great team, they don’t leave much work for the defence and they defend very well in midfield themselves too", Palacios said in an interview with his club's official website.

"The football has changed and now it’s very important for one of them to attack and the other to defend.



"Dembele goes on ahead and Wanyama stays a little behind but he also goes forward a bit as well, which is something else I believe he is very good at.



"I do think that it’s important that one defends and the other one attacks and because of that, they make a good team together. I’ve been really impressed with the way they’re playing.”



The north Londoners are currently on a six-match winning streak in the league, trailing league leaders Chelsea by seven points with seven matches to be played.

