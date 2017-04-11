That’s How You Spend Money – Pontus Jansson Hails “Cutting Edge” Malmo

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson has hailed former side Malmo FF for managing to run the club in a cutting edge manner.



The Swedish giants have won four of the last six Swedish Allsvenskan titles, with Jansson collecting three winners' medals, in 2010, 2013 and 2014, while he then headed to Italy with Torino.











Malmo have continued to go from strength to strength in the time the Leeds United centre-back has been away, reaching the Champions League group stage in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons.



And Jansson thinks Malmo have spent the money which has flowed from their success in just the right way.





"It's nice that they have spent the money right, the facilities, the training plans, the gym, the kitchen, food – all things that in my opinion are more important than buying a lot of expensive players", Jansson told Fotbollskanalen.