X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/04/2017 - 21:41 BST

That’s How You Spend Money – Pontus Jansson Hails “Cutting Edge” Malmo

 




Pontus Jansson has hailed former side Malmo FF for managing to run the club in a cutting edge manner.

The Swedish giants have won four of the last six Swedish Allsvenskan titles, with Jansson collecting three winners' medals, in 2010, 2013 and 2014, while he then headed to Italy with Torino.




Malmo have continued to go from strength to strength in the time the Leeds United centre-back has been away, reaching the Champions League group stage in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons.

And Jansson thinks Malmo have spent the money which has flowed from their success in just the right way.
 


"It's nice that they have spent the money right, the facilities, the training plans, the gym, the kitchen, food – all things that in my opinion are more important than buying a lot of expensive players", Jansson told Fotbollskanalen.

"It feels like they have acted very, very wisely in their priorities.

"[Sporting director] Dan [Andersson] has a very important role in it and he should be commended for it.

"That he has thought like that is wise."

The defender, who has played in Italy and is now in England, feels that Malmo are run in a modern way.

"I can only reflect on what there was at Torino and I've been to Leeds. At Malmo there is a clear cutting edge of football management", Jansson added.

Jansson is keen to end his career back at boyhood club Malmo.
 