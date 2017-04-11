Tottenham Can Go “Really Far” Under Mauricio Pochettino Insists Former Spurs Schemer

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Wilson Palacios believes that manager Mauricio Pochettino has given the Londoners a good look and now the club can go on and achieve something great.



The Lilywhites are currently placed second in the league table, trailing leaders Chelsea by seven points with seven matches still to be played.











A lot of credit for the way the Londoners have performed over the last couple of seasons goes to their manager, according to Palacios.



Since taking over in 2014, Argentine tactician Pochettino has given the club a new identity and an image, according to the former Honduras international, preparing them for something great that can be achieved soon.





The 32-year-old also took time to reveal that a large role in the team's success has been played by the squad unity that has been developed over the years by retention of almost the same group of players.

“Pochettino has given Tottenham a good image", Palacios said in an interview with his club's official website.



"Last year they were really good, really close to being champions and I was watching, screaming because I really, really wanted them to become champions!



"This season, they are doing just as well and they can get really far.



"The team now understands each other better than before because for two or three years they’ve been playing with largely the same players.



"Even the younger players, the boys from the youth system, have been very impressive when they’ve been playing.”

