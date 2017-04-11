XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/04/2017 - 13:51 BST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Is Fake Malmo Fan But Dream If He Returned, Leeds Star Pontus Jansson Jokes

 




Pontus Jansson admits it would be a "dream" to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic return to Malmo FF.

The Leeds United centre-back came through the ranks at Malmo before leaving for Torino in 2014. He was a firm fan of the club before wearing the famous light blue shirt and cheered on Ibrahimovic, when he started his own career at the Swedish side.




Jansson admits he wants to finish his career back at Malmo, something he hopes that Ibrahimovic, who was at the Swedish club in the senior squad from 1999 until 2001, will do too.

"I do not expect him to [return to Malmo]. He’s just a fake Malmoit [Malmo fan]", Jansson joked to Fotbollskanalen about Ibrahimovic.
 


"No, but [seriously] it would be a dream if he came here", he continued.

"But it is hard to see."

Ibrahimovic is yet to decide whether to continue his stay at Manchester United into next season, despite the Red Devils wanting to keep him at Old Trafford.

The striker, who has netted 28 goals in all competitions for Manchester United at the age of 35, has been linked with heading to the MLS to join Los Angeles Galaxy.

Staying at Manchester United or moving to the MLS would see Ibrahimovic continue to be well rewarded, however a switch to Malmo would mean he would have to take a big pay cut.
 