Zlatan Ibrahimovic Is Fake Malmo Fan But Dream If He Returned, Leeds Star Pontus Jansson Jokes

Pontus Jansson admits it would be a "dream" to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic return to Malmo FF.



The Leeds United centre-back came through the ranks at Malmo before leaving for Torino in 2014. He was a firm fan of the club before wearing the famous light blue shirt and cheered on Ibrahimovic, when he started his own career at the Swedish side.











Jansson admits he wants to finish his career back at Malmo, something he hopes that Ibrahimovic, who was at the Swedish club in the senior squad from 1999 until 2001, will do too.



"I do not expect him to [return to Malmo]. He’s just a fake Malmoit [Malmo fan]", Jansson joked to Fotbollskanalen about Ibrahimovic.





"No, but [seriously] it would be a dream if he came here", he continued.