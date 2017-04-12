50-50 – Tottenham Target Max Meyer Opens Up On Schalke Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Max Meyer insists that even if he does not sign a new contract with Schalke it does not necessarily mean he will leave the club in the summer transfer window and indictated his chances of penning an extension are 50-50.



The attacking midfielder's current deal with Schalke expires in 2018 and the club have made clear there are no extension talks scheduled, leading to talk that he will be sold in the summer.











Meyer is battling to convince coach Markus Weinzierl of his qualities amid claims that the boss considers the 21-year-old replaceable.



The midfelder accepts there is speculation over his future due to his expiring contract, but insists that even if he does not pen a new deal it does not mean for certain he will be leaving Schalke in the summer.





"Of course the thoughts are there, my contract expires in 2018", Meyer was quoted as saying by RevierSport .