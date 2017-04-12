XRegister
06 October 2016

12/04/2017 - 22:12 BST

Arsenal and Stoke Target Opens Door With Premier League Desire Admission

 




Udinese talent Jakub Jankto, who has been linked with Arsenal, Stoke City and West Brom, has opened the door for a switch to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old Czech Republic midfielder has been earmarked for big things, having kicked on through Udinese's youth ranks to then make his senior debut when on loan at Ascoli in 2015.




Jankto made his bow for the Czech Republic last month and Udinese could well see Premier League clubs come calling for their starlet this coming summer.

And the schemer is more than prepared to ply his trade in England, opening the door for a move to the Premier League, or the Spanish top flight by admitting he will not stay in Italy forever.
 


He told Italian daily Tuttosport: "I do not see myself in Italy in the future.

"I would love to try new experiences, the Premier League or La Liga."

Jankto has clocked up 22 appearances in Serie A for Udinese in the current campaign, chipping in with five goals and four assists.

Udinese, who sit eleventh in Serie A, have the Czech star locked down on a contract until the summer of 2019.
 