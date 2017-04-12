Arsenal Contact Marc Overmars Over Director of Football Role

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have touched based with Marc Overmars with regards to becoming the director of football at the Emirates in the summer.



Regardless of Arsene Wenger’s future at the club, Arsenal are aiming to appoint a director of football to take the burden of contract negotiations and identifying transfer targets off the manager.











Overmars has been Ajax’s director of football since 2012 and is said to be in talks with the club over signing a new deal but it seems he has a job waiting for him in England.



There has been speculation that the Gunners are looking at Overmars for the role and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the club have already held talks with the Dutchman about becoming director of football at Arsenal.





A former Arsenal man, Overmars played under Wenger during his playing career and has been a respected football figure in Europe over the years.

While Wenger is expected to sign a new two-year deal, the club hierarchy are hoping to implement structural changes with a director of football role at the top of their agenda.



Overmars is known for being shrewd operator in the transfer market and the Gunners are hoping to bring in his wealth of knowledge to improve their quality of recruitment.



However, it is still unclear whether Arsenal’s zeal for appointing a director of football has Wenger’s blessing.

