06 October 2016

12/04/2017 - 15:35 BST

Chelsea Linked Defender Leaning Towards Penning New Contract With Villarreal

 




Chelsea linked defender Mateo Musacchio has revealed that he is considering a new contract offer from Villarreal ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old defender was heavily linked with a move away from Villarreal last summer with clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan said to be interested in signing him.




The Rossoneri are still keen on taking the defender to the San Siro at the end of the season and there is also talk that Chelsea are keeping tabs on him ahead of the transfer window.

However, it seems the defender is content with life at Villarreal and the Argentine has confirmed that the club have offered him a new deal, which he is considering signing.
 


He further stressed that importance of Villarreal in his career and is pleased that the club have shown so much confidence in him since his arrival in 2009.  

The Argentine told AS: “A while ago the club showed an interest, which has now become a formal offer to renew or extend my contract here.

“It is of great pride for me that the club have shown so much confidence and affection towards me.

“Villarreal are more than a club for me, it is my home where I have grown up as a footballer.”

The defender’s current deal with the club expires at the end of next season.
 