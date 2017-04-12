Games At Packed St. James’ Park Stuff of Dreams Admits Leeds Star Ahead of Newcastle Visit

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Wood has revealed that Leeds United are relishing the opportunity to play in front of a big crowd at St. James’ Park against Newcastle United on Good Friday.



Currently fifth in the Championship table, Leeds are in a solid position to finish in the playoff spots with just five games left in the Championship season.











However, they have a tough away trip to league leaders Newcastle on Friday night and their recent form on the road is not encouraging, with Leeds losing their last two at Reading and Brentford.



But Wood feels the opportunity to play under the lights in front of 50,000 people is the kind of experience every footballer would love to have in their career.





And the striker is certain that his Leeds team-mates are relishing the fact that they will get that opportunity at the end of this week.

The Leeds striker told LUTV: “It’s going to be a great occasion.



“It’s what all footballers dream of, playing in front of big crowds and things like that.



“All the boys will be looking forward to it.”



Newcastle United scored a comfortable 2-0 win over Leeds at Elland Road earlier in the season.

