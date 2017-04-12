Garry Monk Provides Leeds United Squad Update Ahead of Newcastle Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has conceded that goalkeeper Marco Silvestri will be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.



The Italian goalkeeper has not been used in the league this season by Monk but Silvestri has remained the number two to Rob Green throughout the campaign and has been a permanent member of the first team squad.











However, the Italian has undergone surgery following suffering a knee injury and Monk admits that he doesn’t expect Silvestri to play any part in the squad for the rest of the season.



The Leeds boss told LUTV ahead of the Newcastle game: "Marco Silvestri has had an operation on his knee. At this stage we are unsure if he will be back before the end of the season.





"It is disappointing to lose Marco, but it opens the door for someone else."

Elsewhere, Monk is hopeful of seeing Hadi Sacko and club captain Liam Bridcutt return to the squad after recovering from their respective injuries ahead of Leeds’ Friday night trip to Newcastle.



The duo missed Leeds’ 3-0 win over Preston North End at Elland Road last Saturday



"We are hopeful Hadi Sacko and Liam Bridcutt will both be back in the squad for Friday.”



Leeds are currently fifth in the league table and are hopeful of finishing in the playoff spots going into the last five games of the season.

