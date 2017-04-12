XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/04/2017 - 12:48 BST

Garry Monk Provides Leeds United Squad Update Ahead of Newcastle Trip

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has conceded that goalkeeper Marco Silvestri will be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

The Italian goalkeeper has not been used in the league this season by Monk but Silvestri has remained the number two to Rob Green throughout the campaign and has been a permanent member of the first team squad.




However, the Italian has undergone surgery following suffering a knee injury and Monk admits that he doesn’t expect Silvestri to play any part in the squad for the rest of the season.

The Leeds boss told LUTV ahead of the Newcastle game: "Marco Silvestri has had an operation on his knee. At this stage we are unsure if he will be back before the end of the season.
 


"It is disappointing to lose Marco, but it opens the door for someone else."  

Elsewhere, Monk is hopeful of seeing Hadi Sacko and club captain Liam Bridcutt return to the squad after recovering from their respective injuries ahead of Leeds’ Friday night trip to Newcastle.

The duo missed Leeds’ 3-0 win over Preston North End at Elland Road last Saturday

"We are hopeful Hadi Sacko and Liam Bridcutt will both be back in the squad for Friday.”

Leeds are currently fifth in the league table and are hopeful of finishing in the playoff spots going into the last five games of the season.
 