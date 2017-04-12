Give Him Chances Here, He’ll Flourish, Leeds United Star Tells Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United hitman Chris Wood believes Kemar Roofe is going to further flourish at Elland Road if he continues to get regular opportunities.



The former Oxford United man returned to the starting eleven against Preston North End at the weekend and opened the scoring for the Whites in their 3-0 win at Elland Road.











Joining Leeds last summer from Oxford United, the 24-year-old has been in an out of the team this season and has netted four goals and provided six assists for Garry Monk’s side.



Wood believes Roofe is a wonderful footballer to have in any squad and feels if he gets more opportunities going forward, he is going to further improve and flourish as a Leeds United player.





The Leeds forward told LUTV when asked about his experience of linking up with Roofe: “It’s been brilliant and he’s a great player.

“He is extremely good on the ball and he showed that at the weekend."



And Wood advised boss Monk that with further chances, Roofe will make the grade at Leeds.



“He just needs a few more chances and he will flourish here.”



Roofe will be hoping to keep his place in the starting eleven when Leeds travel to Tyneside to take on Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Good Friday.

