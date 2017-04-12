He’s Got Key Job Helping Pedro Malta – Pedro Caixinha On Crucial Jonatan Johansson Task

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says that new coach Jonatan Johansson will have a key role working with Pedro Malta when it comes to analysing the side's upcoming opponents.



Caixinha was looking to add a coach to his established backroom staff, which he brought with him when he landed at Rangers from Al Gharafa. And the Portuguese was keen for the new man to have knowledge of both Scottish football and Rangers.











He eventually settled on former Gers striker Johansson and the ex-Motherwell Under-20s coach started work with Rangers earlier this week.



Caixinha wants to make full use of Johansson's knowlegde of Scottish teams and explained he will work closely with Malta, whose job is to analyse upcoming opponents and prepare reports for the players.





" Game by game, we are analysing the opponents. Naturally, there are opponents that we know better than others which are quite normal", Caixinha explained on Rangers TV.