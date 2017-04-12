He’s Got Key Job Helping Pedro Malta – Pedro Caixinha On Crucial Jonatan Johansson Task

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says that new coach Jonatan Johansson will have a key role working with Pedro Malta when it comes to analysing the side's upcoming opponents.
Caixinha was looking to add a coach to his established backroom staff, which he brought with him when he landed at Rangers from Al Gharafa. And the Portuguese was keen for the new man to have knowledge of both Scottish football and Rangers.
He eventually settled on former Gers striker Johansson and the ex-Motherwell Under-20s coach started work with Rangers earlier this week.
Caixinha wants to make full use of Johansson's knowlegde of Scottish teams and explained he will work closely with Malta, whose job is to analyse upcoming opponents and prepare reports for the players.
"Game by game, we are analysing the opponents. Naturally, there are opponents that we know better than others which are quite normal", Caixinha explained on Rangers TV.
"We analyse it as a whole and all of the different moments within the game.
"When we are analysing the games, we look at their last five games, or at games that we have played them from the season.
"Jonatan knows the players and can bring another type of analysis. Not only on individual players, but also their relations and associations and even their past", the Portuguese stressed.
"That’s one of the tasks that he will have, to work with Pedro Malta as he is the one who analyses the opponents and presents it to us and to the players.
"He will help with this kind of assessment because his knowledge will be slightly different to ours."
Caixinha has been thrown into the Scottish game without any knowledge of venues or sides and will be bidding to use the time remaining in the season to build up his experience before the 2017/18 campaign gets under way.
Before then though, Caixinha must try to help Rangers reel in second placed Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership and plot a Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic.