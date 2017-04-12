I Expect Anderlecht To Use Home Advantage – Former RSC Hitman On Man Utd Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Anderlecht striker Tomasz Radzinski has conceded that he doesn’t expect the Belgian outfit to beat Manchester United in their Europa League quarter-final tie, but is hopeful that they can do something in the home leg on Thursday evening.



Radzinski was the hero for Anderlecht the last time they faced Manchester United in a Champions League group stage match in 2000 as he popped up with the two goals that helped them to score a famous win.











The Pole is not expecting any surprises from the Europa League quarter-final tie between the two 17 years later as he doesn’t see a way for Anderlecht to get a win over two legs.



Radzinski picked out Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford for special attention from Anderlecht as he feels the duo have the ability to make a big impact in the European tie.





The 43-year-old told Het Laatste Nieuws: “I don’t think Anderlecht have a chance.

“A few years ago Zlatan was impressive against Anderlecht for PSG but he is a few years older now. He’s good but he can also have bad days.



“He remains a top athlete and a top player.



“We will also have to pay attention to Rashford as he can make a difference with his pace.”



While he feels over two legs Anderlecht have little chance of getting the better of Manchester United, he insisted that the Belgians have played some good teams on their way to the last eight of the Europa League.



And the Pole is hopeful that they can pull off a good result at home before they take the daunting trip to Old Trafford next week.



“Anderlecht have not reached this stage for nothing and have played against good opponents on their way but over two games it is going to be difficult.



“At home I expect them to do something with their enthusiasm and I am hoping Anderlecht will win as they are still my club.”

