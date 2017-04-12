I Put Players Into Three Boxes – Leeds Boss Garry Monk On How He Assesses Who Can And Who Can’t

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has revealed when he walked into the club he placed the players into three categories, based on their ability to fit into what he wanted from his side.
Monk was appointed Leeds boss on a one-year deal last summer and quickly set about assessing the squad he had inherited from Steve Evans.
The former Swansea City boss soon shipped out centre-back Giuseppe Bellusci on loan, while freezing midfield pair Luke Murphy and Toumani Diagouraga out of the first team picture; the duo left on loan in January.
And Monk has revealed the formula he put into place when he arrived at Leeds to mark down whether he felt players could do what he wanted or not.
"There are three ways I do it", he told BBC Radio Leeds.
"Number one, straight away I come in I can see they can do it. They're going to be able to do what I ask.
"The next box is a maybe, where with a bit of coaching and a bit of help they'll be able to get there.
"Then there's the ones you put in the no box where, for whatever reason, they are not going to be able to do it.
"So the way that I work is I put them into those three boxes", Monk explained.
"I try to do it as quick as I can, but with enough time to allow them to show it.
"And if they don't reach it by a certain point it's clear which ones can and which ones can't."
Monk has managed to transform Leeds into promotion contenders in the Championship this season and the Whites are on course to finish the campaign in a playoff spot.
However, there is yet to be any news on a new contract for Monk and a number of clubs may be looking closely at the work he has done at Elland Road with admiration.