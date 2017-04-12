I Put Players Into Three Boxes – Leeds Boss Garry Monk On How He Assesses Who Can And Who Can’t

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has revealed when he walked into the club he placed the players into three categories, based on their ability to fit into what he wanted from his side.



Monk was appointed Leeds boss on a one-year deal last summer and quickly set about assessing the squad he had inherited from Steve Evans.











The former Swansea City boss soon shipped out centre-back Giuseppe Bellusci on loan, while freezing midfield pair Luke Murphy and Toumani Diagouraga out of the first team picture; the duo left on loan in January.



And Monk has revealed the formula he put into place when he arrived at Leeds to mark down whether he felt players could do what he wanted or not.





" There are three ways I do it", he told BBC Radio Leeds.