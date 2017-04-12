XRegister
06 October 2016

12/04/2017 - 23:08 BST

I Saw Physical Weakness – Garry Monk On Inherited Leeds United Stars Post Steve Evans

 




Garry Monk has revealed that he saw physical weakness in the players he inherited last summer at Leeds United, with the former Swansea City boss succeeding Steve Evans in the Elland Road role.

Evans had been placed in charge of the Whites after chairman Massimo Cellino opted to sack Uwe Rosler in just October of the 2015/16 campaign.




The Scot was in charge until the summer, when his contract was not renewed, and former Swansea City manager Monk was handed a one-year deal to take over.

And Monk, who held talks with the fitness team when he arrived, says that he inherited a squad of players who were not at their peak, insisting he could see weakness in that area.
 


"I came in and I spoke to [head of physical performance] Sean Rush and obviously I was very impressed by him. He understood my way of playing and what I needed", Monk said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"Obviously we have experience ourselves [as a backroom staff] of physically what we need the players to be able to achieve and then it's sitting with the head of fitness, like Sean, and working out, devising a plan from pre-season onwards, throughout the season, a certain methodology that I follow, and him fitting in with that.

"With fitness now, players have to be at their maximum.

"That was another part that I saw in pre-season – the players that were here were not physically at their peak. I felt there was a bit of weakness physically with them.

"Then we put the plan in place to physically develop them throughout the season, but especially through pre-season, to allow them to give their best."

And Monk stressed that total fitness is what is needed to allow players to produce their peak performance.

"When you're physically at your best is when you can perform your best", he said.

"We give them the training they need to be able to perform on the football side of things at their best."

Monk's side have regularly produced hard-working performances in the current campaign as the former Swansea boss looks to drive the side back up to the Premier League, a place the Yorkshire giants have not been since 2004.

The head coach took the Leeds squad to Ireland for a pre-season training camp and friendlies last summer.

It remains to be seen what plans he has hatched for the upcoming pre-season period.
 