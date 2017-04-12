I Saw Physical Weakness – Garry Monk On Inherited Leeds United Stars Post Steve Evans

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk has revealed that he saw physical weakness in the players he inherited last summer at Leeds United, with the former Swansea City boss succeeding Steve Evans in the Elland Road role.



Evans had been placed in charge of the Whites after chairman Massimo Cellino opted to sack Uwe Rosler in just October of the 2015/16 campaign.











The Scot was in charge until the summer, when his contract was not renewed, and former Swansea City manager Monk was handed a one-year deal to take over.



And Monk, who held talks with the fitness team when he arrived, says that he inherited a squad of players who were not at their peak, insisting he could see weakness in that area.





"I came in and I spoke to [head of physical performance] Sean Rush and obviously I was very impressed by him. He understood my way of playing and what I needed", Monk said on BBC Radio Leeds.