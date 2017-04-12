XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/04/2017 - 15:30 BST

I’d Never Met Jonatan Johansson Before – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha

 




Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha admits that he had never met his new assistant coach Jonatan Johansson before interviewing him for the job.

The Portuguese talked about appointing a coach to his backroom staff who has local knowledge of Scottish football recently and, following interviews, he zeroed in on former Rangers striker Johansson.




The Finn has already coached Greenock Morton’s reserve team and also managed the Motherwell Under-20s, before being appointed as assistant coach to Markku Kanerva for the Finland national team in December last year.

He was announced as an assistant coach to Caixinha at Rangers on Sunday and the Gers boss has conceded that he never met his new coach before interviewing him for the post.
 


However, he listed out the reasons why he thought Johansson is the man for his backroom staff at Ibrox.  

When asked if he met Johansson before, he told Rangers TV: “No, I just met him when he came in for the interview, like all the others.

“It was more regarding those three points – the [club’s] past, which I don’t know much about, the knowledge of Scottish football, which I took from him and also from his CV.

“Of course with regards to the process, the dynamics and the philosophies of football and the methodology that we are putting into practice.”

Johansson won the domestic treble and the double with Rangers during Dick Advocaat’s reign at Ibrox.
 