I’ve Been Watching Lots of Rangers Games – Jonatan Johansson

Incoming Rangers assistant coach Jonatan Johansson says he has regularly been watching Gers games and feels he can add something to Pedro Caixinha's backroom staff.



The former Rangers striker beat off competition from a number of other candidates to win the job as Caixinha's "local" coach at Ibrox.











He started his new job, working with the first team under Caixinha, earlier this week and is relishing the opportunity to make his mark back at his old club.



Johansson says he was impressed with the team Caixinha has brought with him to Scotland and dubbed them "top class".





" His team is top class. Today was the first training session for me and the way everything is organised on the pitch and before the session is very impressive so it will be a fantastic place to develop myself as well and hopefully I can bring a lot to the team", he told Rangers TV .