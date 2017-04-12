I’ve Been Watching Lots of Rangers Games – Jonatan Johansson

Incoming Rangers assistant coach Jonatan Johansson says he has regularly been watching Gers games and feels he can add something to Pedro Caixinha's backroom staff.
The former Rangers striker beat off competition from a number of other candidates to win the job as Caixinha's "local" coach at Ibrox.
He started his new job, working with the first team under Caixinha, earlier this week and is relishing the opportunity to make his mark back at his old club.
Johansson says he was impressed with the team Caixinha has brought with him to Scotland and dubbed them "top class".
"His team is top class. Today was the first training session for me and the way everything is organised on the pitch and before the session is very impressive so it will be a fantastic place to develop myself as well and hopefully I can bring a lot to the team", he told Rangers TV.
"There’s a great group of coaches and we’ll all get our specific tasks that we do in training and out of training in terms of analysing and scouting.
"There are very particular tasks and the manager is very open in the way that he works with the group and we know what is expected from us as coaches in the same way as the players do."
Johansson also revealed that far from coming in cold on Rangers' current situation, he has taken in a number of the club's matches and feels up to speed and able to help.
"I’ve lived here for a long time, my wife and son are Scottish and I’ve worked with Motherwell for three years and you get a good view of youth football in the country.
"Those players have now progressed into first teams so I have a good knowledge of them and I’ve been watching a lot of Rangers games and a lot of other Scottish games and I think that’s something that I can bring to the group", he added.
Rangers are next in action this coming weekend when they play host to Partick Thistle, a game which comes directly before their crunch Scottish Cup semi-final tie against fierce rivals Celtic.