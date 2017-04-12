I’ve Not Got Rusty Despite Lack of Action, Rangers Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers forward Joe Dodoo believes the work he does on his finishing in training ensures that he is not rusty when handed a chance in the team.



Dodoo was snapped up from Leicester City by former Rangers manager Mark Warburton last summer, but has found his chances at Ibrox limited.











The forward is now bidding to make his mark under new Gers boss Pedro Caixinha and was brought off the bench during his side's crunch Scottish Premiership clash away at Aberdeen at the weekend.



Dodoo only had 20 minutes to work his magic, but scored and provided an assist as Rangers won 3-0.





And he insists that a lack of minutes is not necessarily the negative factor which might be expected when it comes to being called upon to play .