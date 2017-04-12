I’ve Not Got Rusty Despite Lack of Action, Rangers Star Insists

Rangers forward Joe Dodoo believes the work he does on his finishing in training ensures that he is not rusty when handed a chance in the team.
Dodoo was snapped up from Leicester City by former Rangers manager Mark Warburton last summer, but has found his chances at Ibrox limited.
The forward is now bidding to make his mark under new Gers boss Pedro Caixinha and was brought off the bench during his side's crunch Scottish Premiership clash away at Aberdeen at the weekend.
Dodoo only had 20 minutes to work his magic, but scored and provided an assist as Rangers won 3-0.
And he insists that a lack of minutes is not necessarily the negative factor which might be expected when it comes to being called upon to play.
Indeed, Dodoo says that his work in training keeps him sharp for when chances come his way.
"You have to be calm, if you are composed then you can always finish your chances but mainly you have to practice out there at training and do it every day", the forward told Rangers TV.
"If an opportunity comes you are more likely to take it, sometimes you have to read a situation and try and make the best decision from there.
"My finishing comes down to the work I do at training, it is something I have been doing for years and that doesn’t change whether I am playing or not.
"You always have to be ready and if you are always ready then you will always perform so I have to stick to my routine and continue to work hard", Dodoo added.
Dodoo will be hoping that Caixinha hands him further chances to impress between now and the end of the season, with Rangers still having much to play for.
The Gers are trying to overhaul Aberdeen in second and have a nine-point gap to close, while they are still in the Scottish Cup and face rivals Celtic in the semi-finals later this month.