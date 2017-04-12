Jason Denayer Warns Former Team Anderlecht of Manchester United’s Danger Men

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland defender Jason Denayer has warned former club Anderlecht about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini ahead of the Belgian side's Europa League clash against Manchester United.



Anderlecht will host Manchester United on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Brussels.











The Belgians are massive underdogs going into the game as Manchester United are widely expected to win the tie and make it to the last four of the competition in the coming week.



And Denayer, who played in Sunderland’s 3-0 loss to Manchester United at the weekend and was in the youth ranks at Anderlecht, is aware of the firepower Jose Mourinho’s men possess, which can hurt any team.





The Belgian picked out Ibrahimovic, who he feels can score a goal out of nowhere, and compatriot Fellaini, as the players Anderlecht need to keep close attention on in the Europa League tie.

“You recognise class strikers by their ability to score a goal out of nothing”, Denayer told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.



“Ibrahimovic is the perfect example [of such a striker].”



The Sunderland star continued: “When you see Fellaini on the teamsheet, you know it’s going to be difficult.



“[Paul] Pogba is also a great player but we will see his best in the Premier League next season.”



Manchester United’s biggest win in Europe came against Anderlecht when they put ten past the Belgian side in 1956.

