Just Being Nominated Was Great Honour – Leeds Star On Missing Out On Award

Leeds United striker Chris Wood believes it was already a great honour for him to be nominated for the Championship Player of the Year award, despite missing out on the honour.



Wood made the shortlist of three players who were nominated for the award, but Brighton’s Anthony Knockaert was eventually named the EFL's Championship Player of the Year.











The Kiwi has been a talismanic figure this season for Leeds with his goalscoring feats up front and he is not too perturbed about missing out on winning the award on Sunday night.



He feels it was already a great honour to make the nomination list and he remains grateful towards his team-mates and the coaching staff at Leeds United for helping him to excel this term.





Asked if it was already a great honour to be nominated for the Player of the Year award, the Kiwi told LUTV: “Exactly, that’s the way to look at it.

“Being nominated for the top player in the Championship is a great honour.



“But it’s one that wouldn’t have come without all the backing of the boys, them doing the hard work on the pitch, the coaching staff and things like that.”



Wood has netted 27 goals in all competitions for Leeds this season and is expected to play a pivotal role if they finally earn promotion to the Premier League.

