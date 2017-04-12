XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/04/2017 - 12:43 BST

Mauricio Pochettino’s Done Lots More – Argentina Legend Suggests Spurs Boss For National Job

 




Former Argentina international Claudio Caniggia feels Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino should be ahead of Jorge Sampaoli in the reckoning to become the next head coach of the national team.

Argentina’s struggles in the World Cup qualifiers prompted them to sack their head coach Edgardo Bauza in recent days and the Argentine FA are on the lookout for a new manager.




Sevilla boss Sampaoli is believed to be the front runner to take charge of the Argentine national team and the former Chile head coach is said to be considering leaving the Spanish club after just one season to take charge of the South American giants.

However, Caniggia believes Argentina should show more ambition and look for other candidates as he doesn’t believe Sampaoli should be the clear favourite for the job.
 


The former forward name checked Spurs boss Pochettino and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as the ones who are more suited to taking charge of the national team.  

Caniggia told Mundo Deportivo: “There are other coaches who are more famous than Sampaoli.

“If you ask me, I can give you the names of one or two coaches – Pochettino and Simeone.

“They have done a lot more.”

Pochettino may well be unlikely to leave Tottenham in the summer and even Simeone is said to be happy at Atletico Madrid for the moment.
 