Mauricio Pochettino’s Done Lots More – Argentina Legend Suggests Spurs Boss For National Job

Former Argentina international Claudio Caniggia feels Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino should be ahead of Jorge Sampaoli in the reckoning to become the next head coach of the national team.



Argentina’s struggles in the World Cup qualifiers prompted them to sack their head coach Edgardo Bauza in recent days and the Argentine FA are on the lookout for a new manager.











Sevilla boss Sampaoli is believed to be the front runner to take charge of the Argentine national team and the former Chile head coach is said to be considering leaving the Spanish club after just one season to take charge of the South American giants.



However, Caniggia believes Argentina should show more ambition and look for other candidates as he doesn’t believe Sampaoli should be the clear favourite for the job.





The former forward name checked Spurs boss Pochettino and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as the ones who are more suited to taking charge of the national team.

Caniggia told Mundo Deportivo: “There are other coaches who are more famous than Sampaoli.



“If you ask me, I can give you the names of one or two coaches – Pochettino and Simeone.



“They have done a lot more.”



Pochettino may well be unlikely to leave Tottenham in the summer and even Simeone is said to be happy at Atletico Madrid for the moment.

