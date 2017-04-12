More Than Paul Pogba Cost – Monaco Outline Eventual Sale Plan For Kylian Mbappe

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco want teams looking to sign Kylian Mbappe in the future to break Paul Pogba's world record transfer fee, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.



The 18-year-old forward has been the talk of the town over the last few months because of his performances for Monaco in Ligue 1 and in Europe, and he also broke into the French national team last month.











Clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid are said to be interested in snaring him away from Monaco in the summer and there is serious interest in the new star of French football.



However, Monaco are quietly confident of holding on to the player in the summer and have plans to make him the centre piece of their forward line at the start of next season.





The club are also aware that a talent of the striker’s level will eventually leave the club, but they have a secret ambition with regards to his departure from the Stade Louis II.

Monaco want Mbappe's eventual move to break the world record fee that Manchester United paid to Juventus for Pogba last summer, a sum which came in at €105m.



The club are confident that the forward is only going to further develop in the coming seasons and want to command a world record fee when the time comes for Mbappe to leave.



He has a contract until 2019 with Monaco.

