Respect Decision – Athletic Bilbao Star On Arsenal Linked Ernesto Valverde

Follow @insidefutbol





Athletic Bilbao defender Mikel Balenziaga has insisted that the club will respect whatever decision Ernesto Valverde takes at the end of the season.



The 53-year-old’s contract with the Basque club expires in the summer and there is speculation that Arsenal have contacted the Spaniard to propose the idea of replacing Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium.











While Wenger is yet to confirm whether he will be leaving or staying at Arsenal at the end of the season, it seems the Gunners are preparing for life after the Frenchman by sounding out potential replacements.



Valverde himself is yet to confirm whether he is going to extend his stay at Athletic Bilbao beyond the end of the current campaign or seek a new challenge in England, with Arsenal interested.





Athletic Bilbao defender Balenziaga feels the Spaniard has earned the right to make the decision and regardless of his action, the left-back believes the club should respect his choice.

The 29-year-old told Marca when asked about Valverde’s future: “I don’t know.



“It’s a decision that we have to respect because it will be his decision.



“For what he has done in all these seasons and what he has given to Athletic, you have to respect his decision.



"He alone knows what he is going to do."

