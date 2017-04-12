Suffered A Lot From West Ham Nightmare, Admits Simone Zaza

Simone Zaza admits he "suffered a lot" due to his nightmare spell at West Ham United and is enjoying turning over a new leaf at Valencia, where what matters to him is showing he is giving his all.
West Ham snapped Zaza up on loan from Juventus last summer, with a clause to kick in to make the move permanent once he clocked up a fixed number of appearances.
But the Italy international struggled to adapt to life at the London Stadium and soon found himself on the fringes of Slaven Bilic's squad.
His time at West Ham was cut short in the winter transfer window and Juventus loaned him to Valencia on similar terms.
Life with Valencia has been much more to Zaza's liking and the Spanish side have now signed him on a permanent basis.
And Zaza says after his West Ham nightmare it matters that fans know he puts everything into his game on the pitch.
"I'm not a phenomenon, not the best in the world", Zaza was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS.
"What matters most to me is that people know I will give everything I have.
"Now more than at Juventus or Sassuolo, or other teams, because after the negative period at West Ham I suffered a lot and will never forget", he added.
Zaza has got back amongst the goals in Spain, netting on four occasions in La Liga for Valencia so far.
Los Che have had an underwhelming campaign and sit in 12th spot in La Liga.