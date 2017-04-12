Suffered A Lot From West Ham Nightmare, Admits Simone Zaza

Follow @insidefutbol





Simone Zaza admits he "suffered a lot" due to his nightmare spell at West Ham United and is enjoying turning over a new leaf at Valencia, where what matters to him is showing he is giving his all.



West Ham snapped Zaza up on loan from Juventus last summer, with a clause to kick in to make the move permanent once he clocked up a fixed number of appearances.











But the Italy international struggled to adapt to life at the London Stadium and soon found himself on the fringes of Slaven Bilic's squad.



His time at West Ham was cut short in the winter transfer window and Juventus loaned him to Valencia on similar terms.





Life with Valencia has been much more to Zaza's liking and the Spanish side have now signed him on a permanent basis .