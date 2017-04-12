XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/04/2017 - 15:23 BST

We Can Sneak It – Leeds Star Confident of Win at Newcastle

 




Leeds United striker Chris Wood is confident that his side have the ability to put one over on Newcastle United at St. James’ Park this Friday night.

Currently fifth in the Championship table, Leeds scored an important win over Preston at the weekend after losing two games on the trot to Reading and Brentford respectively.




Leeds are in a good position to finish in the Championship playoff spots and Wood is not expecting any drastic changes in the league table towards the end of the season as all the games are expected to tough and closely fought.

The forward told LUTV: “I don’t think it will change much until the end of the season.
 


“All the games are going to be tough and hard, starting with this weekend.”  

The Kiwi feels Leeds’ trip to Tyneside on Good Friday is a great opportunity for his team to show their quality and believes the Yorkshire giants have the ability to get a result against the league leaders in enemy territory.

Asked about the tough north east trip, Wood said: “It’s one way to look at it, the other way to look at it is something to strive for and achieve.

“Newcastle came to our place and did us over, but we want to go there and hopefully put on a good performance and maybe sneak one back at them.”

Leeds will return to home comforts on Monday when they host Wolves at Elland Road.
 