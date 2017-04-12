You Didn’t See Real Leeds United, Garry Monk Warns Newcastle

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk has warned Newcastle United that they did not see the real Leeds United when the two teams met at Elland Road earlier this season.



In front of a packed Elland Road, the Magpies eased to a 2-0 win in November, with Leeds barely landing a glove on Rafael Benitez's men, who comfortably secured all three points.











The two will again go head to head this coming Good Friday, when Leeds, who sit in fifth spot, travel to Newcastle, who are second and on course for automatic promotion.



Monk believes that Leeds did not play as well as they were capable of at Elland Road and warned Newcastle that his side have become even better since that November afternoon.





" I just felt that we didn't do ourselves justice [at Elland Road]", Monk said at a press conference.