06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/04/2017 - 14:03 BST

You Didn’t See Real Leeds United, Garry Monk Warns Newcastle

 




Garry Monk has warned Newcastle United that they did not see the real Leeds United when the two teams met at Elland Road earlier this season.

In front of a packed Elland Road, the Magpies eased to a 2-0 win in November, with Leeds barely landing a glove on Rafael Benitez's men, who comfortably secured all three points.




The two will again go head to head this coming Good Friday, when Leeds, who sit in fifth spot, travel to Newcastle, who are second and on course for automatic promotion.

Monk believes that Leeds did not play as well as they were capable of at Elland Road and warned Newcastle that his side have become even better since that November afternoon.
 


"I just felt that we didn't do ourselves justice [at Elland Road]", Monk said at a press conference.

"The players have learnt from that and grown throughout the season.

"I am sure you will see a very focused team.

"There are five games left now and we want to take as many points as possible."

Monk also insisted that he feels Newcastle are on course to achieve what they were aiming for at the start of the campaign, which is an instant return to the Premier League.

"They set out at the start of the season to achieve automatic promotion and in my opinion they will achieve that."

Leeds will be hoping to avoid slipping up at St. James' Park as they boast only a five-point advantage over seventh placed Fulham, who could close the gap to two points if they win and the Whites lose.
 