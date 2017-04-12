XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

12/04/2017 - 15:26 BST

You’ll Hear Our Fans, Leeds Boss Garry Monk Tells Newcastle

 




Garry Monk is confident that Leeds United fans will make their presence felt at St. James’ Park when his side take on Newcastle United on Good Friday.

Fifth in the Championship table, Leeds are one of the favourites to finish in the playoff spots with five games left in the season, with an away trip to Newcastle on the cards on Friday night.




The Magpies have one of the biggest stadiums in English football in St. James’ Park with vociferous local support, but Monk is certain that Leeds fans’ will make their voices heard amongst the din on Friday night as they deserve to be part of big games such as these.

The Leeds boss said in a press conference: “I don't think you can take over St James' Park, but I guarantee you will be hearing our fans.
 

"They deserve big games and occasions like this.”  

Leeds have legitimate aspirations of earning promotion this season but Monk feels it is still a process and returning to the Premier League won’t be as easy as it seems.

However, he admits that his Leeds players have exceeded expectations this season and wants them to keep their focus on the task at hand.

“That [promotion] will always be the ambition of the club, it's a huge club.

"The ambition will always be to get this club back in the Premier League. But it doesn't just happen.

“That's what we are trying to do. But we are not thinking about that, we are only thinking about this weekend.

“Overall we have exceeded expectation, the group has improved massively.”
 