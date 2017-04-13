Advisor’s Words Ring True As Chelsea Back For Rejected Forward Now Shining at FC Porto

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are scouting FC Porto youngster Rui Pedro, a player they previously passed up on the chance to sign after he had a brief trial at the club.



Pedro's advisor took him to London to train with Chelsea for four days after discovering him in Portugal, but the Blues did not want to keep hold of him.











According to Portuguese daily O Jogo, Chelsea were warned at the time they were making a big mistake in letting Pedro slip through their fingers and the youngster's advisor told the Blues' youth coach concerned to remember the player's name as they would be back for him in future.



Now Chelsea are back, with the club's scouts watching Pedro closely and monitoring his performances in Porto's youth and senior ranks.





The 19-year-old, who operates as a forward, is currently turning out for Porto's B team in the Portuguese second division.

But Pedro has impressed to such an extent that he even has senior Porto appearances under his belt this term, with cameos from the bench against Braga, Feirense, Pacos Ferreira, Moreirense, Rio Ave and Estoril in the Primeira Liga.



With a total of 14 goals in 32 appearances across Porto's senior team, B team and youth team in the current campaign, Pedro is quickly turning heads.



The 19-year-old is under contract at the Estadio do Dragao until the summer of 2021.

