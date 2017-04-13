XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/04/2017 - 18:52 BST

Anthony Martial On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Anderlecht Confirmed

 




Fixture: Anderlecht vs Manchester United
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:05 (UK time)

Manchester United have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Anderlecht in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie in Belgium this evening.

Jose Mourinho sticks with Sergio Romero between the sticks, despite the competition now being firmly in its business end, meaning David de Gea is on the bench.




Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo form the central defensive pairing for the Red Devils, with Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian operating as full-backs.

Michael Carrick wears the captain's armband in midfield, while Paul Pogba sits alongside him. Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford tuck in behind striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

On the bench Mourinho has Anthony Martial if he needs to throw on another striker, while Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera are midfield options.

 


Manchester United Team vs Anderlecht

Romero, Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick (c), Pogba, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

Substitutes: De Gea, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Herrera, Fellaini, Martial
 