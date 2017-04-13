XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/04/2017 - 12:08 BST

Arsenal and Manchester United Target Kostas Manolas Edging Closer To Summer Move

 




Arsenal and Manchester United linked defender Kostas Manolas is inching closer to the exit door at Roma ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Greece international has been one of the most consistent defenders in Serie A since joining Roma from Olympiacos in 2014 and has attracted the interest of clubs across Europe.




The defender has been waiting for Roma to offer him a promised fresh and improved contract since last year in line with his performances but the club are yet to make such an offer.

And it seems his patience is running thin as according to Corriere dello Sport, Manolas is ready to leave Roma during the summer transfer window and find a new home.
 


While his agent recently said that the future of his client will depend on Roma, there are suggestions that the Greek defender is getting closer to an exit from the Giallorossi at the end of the season.  

Inter Milan have shown a real interest in signing Manolas during the summer and there is also talk that Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping close tabs on his situation in the Italian capital.

Manolas has clocked in 124 appearances for Roma thus far and his current contract will run its course in 2019.
 