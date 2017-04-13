XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/04/2017 - 12:24 BST

Arsenal Join Mix For West Ham Linked Mario Mandzukic

 




Arsenal have been linked with a summer move for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, who is also a target for West Ham.

Despite being a natural centre forward, the Croat has often been deployed on the wings in recent times, with suggestions that Mandzukic is not entirely happy with the situation.




It has been claimed that the forward is considering his future at the club and could still continue in Turin for one more season, but according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Mandzukic is considering a move to England.

West Ham have been interested in signing the striker in the summer with compatriot Slaven Bilic believed to be working on taking Mandzukic to the London Stadium.
 


However, Arsenal are also interested in the forward and could go in for Croatian international at the end of the season should he decide to leave Juventus in the summer.  

Despite not playing regularly in the centre forward’s role, Mandzukic has still managed to net seven goals and provided six assists this season for the Italian champions.

His current contract with Juventus will run its course in 2019.
 