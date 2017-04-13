Arsenal Join Mix For West Ham Linked Mario Mandzukic

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have been linked with a summer move for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, who is also a target for West Ham.



Despite being a natural centre forward, the Croat has often been deployed on the wings in recent times, with suggestions that Mandzukic is not entirely happy with the situation.











It has been claimed that the forward is considering his future at the club and could still continue in Turin for one more season, but according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Mandzukic is considering a move to England.



West Ham have been interested in signing the striker in the summer with compatriot Slaven Bilic believed to be working on taking Mandzukic to the London Stadium.





However, Arsenal are also interested in the forward and could go in for Croatian international at the end of the season should he decide to leave Juventus in the summer.

Despite not playing regularly in the centre forward’s role, Mandzukic has still managed to net seven goals and provided six assists this season for the Italian champions.



His current contract with Juventus will run its course in 2019.

