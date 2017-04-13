XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/04/2017 - 13:30 BST

Barrie McKay Is My Boy – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Won’t Sell Winger

 




Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has stressed his desire to keep winger Barrie McKay at the club and push the Scotland international on to the next level.

McKay has been linked with Bundesliga high-fliers RB Leipzig with talk of the Germans being willing to put £6m on the plate for the wide-man.




But Caixinha, who has just taken charge at Ibrox, is keen to make sure McKay goes nowhere.

The Portuguese believes he can work with the 22-year-old to push his game on to the next level.
 


He told a press conference: "Barrie McKay is my boy and I want to keep him and raise him to another level.

Caixinha added: "So far he has been perfect for me."

McKay made his breakthrough to the senior team at Rangers under Caixinha's predecessor Mark Warburton.

His good displays for the Gers earned a Scotland call last year and he has featured regularly for Rangers in the current campaign, making a total of 40 appearances for the club across all competitons, scoring four goals and providing eleven assists.
 