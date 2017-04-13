Barrie McKay Is My Boy – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Won’t Sell Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has stressed his desire to keep winger Barrie McKay at the club and push the Scotland international on to the next level.



McKay has been linked with Bundesliga high-fliers RB Leipzig with talk of the Germans being willing to put £6m on the plate for the wide-man.











But Caixinha, who has just taken charge at Ibrox, is keen to make sure McKay goes nowhere.



The Portuguese believes he can work with the 22-year-old to push his game on to the next level.





He told a press conference: "Barrie McKay is my boy and I want to keep him and raise him to another level.