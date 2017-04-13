Bonus For Slaven Bilic Is Seeing So Many Linked With His Job – Danny Mills

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Mills believes that West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic can take heart from seeing a number of names linked with taking over from him at the London Stadium, rather than just one, as that could indicate the speculation is true.



Bilic has been coming under considerable pressure due to the Hammers' poor performances and only a slender win over Swansea City last weekend has calmed relegation fears.











A number of managers have been linked with succeeding Bilic in the summer, including Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez, former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini and current Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic.



Mills does not buy into the talk that Bilic will be sacked and feels the bonus for the Croatian is that so many managers are being linked with his job.





He said on Sky Sports News HQ: " I think the owners there are quite sensible. We've seen that before that they don't panic, they don't make too many rash decisions at that football club. They are very, very calculated in what they do.