Brendan Rodgers My Biggest Managerial Influence – Leeds Boss Garry Monk

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has picked out Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers as his biggest managerial influence.



Monk played under Rodgers at Swansea City and the Northern Irishman landed at the Liberty Stadium at around the time the then centre-back was beginning to think about moving into coaching in the future.











The current Leeds boss wore the captain's armband under Rodgers and was a key man as Swansea won promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs.



And his time spent under Rodgers had a big impact on the Leeds head coach, who has been turning heads this season by driving the Whites from years of mid-table obscurity in the Championship into the playoff spots.





" I'd probably say the one who had the biggest influence on me was Brendan Rodgers", Monk said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"I just think he came at a time in my career when I was thinking about afterwards, but still very keen to be playing and doing well.



"I think it came at the right time for me, where I got a real good insight into management with him, how he worked and how he thought about things.



"Also he was really good for me from a football perspective", he added.



Rodgers departed Swansea in 2012 to take over at Anfield, with Liverpool having come calling for his services.



The 44-year-old was sacked by the Reds in October 2015 and returned to the game with Celtic last summer.



He has already enjoyed success, leading Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish League Cup.

