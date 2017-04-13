Chelsea See Proposal For Arsenal Target Andrea Belotti Knocked Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino have knocked back a €60m offer for Andrea Belotti from Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.



The 23-year-old forward has been in red hot form for Torino this season and has already notched up 26 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.











Naturally the forward has attracted the prying eyes of big clubs in Europe with Chelsea and Manchester United believed to be keeping close tabs on him ahead of the summer, while Arsenal were claimed to have seen their own bid rejected in January.



His €100m release clause is expected to be hurdle in any deal to sign him, but according to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Chelsea formulated a plan for Belotti.





It has been claimed Chelsea offered an initial fee of €60m to Torino and attached various performance based bonuses which could take the final figure to the €100m mark.

The Blues have identified the striker as Diego Costa’s long term successor but they are also aware that Belotti could struggle in a new league and might fail to adapt in England.



Therefore Chelsea are not ready to make a huge financial commitment at the moment for the striker but are still prepared to offer big money to take him to England in the summer.



However, Torino have rejected that offer from Chelsea and are ready to hold on to the player for the time being.



He has a contract until 2021 with Torino.

