06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/04/2017 - 15:11 BST

Forget Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Former Liverpool Star Rallies Anderlecht For Europa League Tie

 




In what will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans, former Red Milan Jovanovic has backed Anderlecht, who he joined after leaving Anfield, as being capable of putting Manchester United out of the Europa League, telling the Belgians to forget about Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Anderlecht will host Manchester United in the first leg of their quarter-final tie tonight at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium and are massive underdogs going into the game.




Manchester United are widely expected to beat the Belgians over two legs and make it to the semi-finals of the Europa League, but Jovanovic, who turned out for the Red Devils' fierce rivals Liverpool, is certain that Anderlecht have the ability to pull off a shock win in the tie.

The Serbian says that while Manchester United may have Ibrahimovic to call upon, it takes eleven players to win a football match and he believes that a collective performance will be key for Anderlecht.
 


The former Liverpool forward told Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant when asked whether Anderlecht have a chance against Manchester United: “Of course.  

“Manchester United are a club with great history, but so too are Anderlecht.

“Yes, they have Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but he is not Manchester United.

"The best eleven will win it and as such Anderlecht have a good chance.”

Anderlecht did pull off a 2-0 win the last time Manchester United were at the Constant Vanden Stock for a Champions League group stage match in 2000.

And Jovanovic himself has faced Manchester United, turning out at Old Trafford with Liverpool in 2010 in a 3-2 defeat for the Reds.
 