He Made Premier League Players Look Like Kids – Leeds United Star On Former West Brom Team-Mate

Nicolas Anelka made Premier League players look like children while at West Brom, so sublime were his skills, Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe has revealed.



The former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain striker had a brief spell at West Brom between 2013 and 2014, during which time Roofe trained with him and saw him at close quarters.











Despite being firmly in the twilight of his career when he landed at West Brom, Anelka still had enough in the locker to leave Baggies stars stunned at the level of his ability.



And Roofe remarked that the Frenchman made Premier League players look like children in training, as he turned on the style.





" Anelka, he was a different level to everybody else", Roofe revealed on LUTV .

"He didn't get the chance to show it much in the first team, in the Premier League.



"But in training, some of the stuff he was doing it was like 'how is he doing that?'.



"He was making Premier League players look like children", the Leeds forward added.



Anelka made a series of big-money moves during his career, costing Real Madrid just over £22m to sign from Arsenal in 1999, while PSG forked out £20m for him a year later.



Manchester City paid £13m to take Anelka back to England permanently, following a loan stint at Liverpool, in 2002, and later in his career Chelsea splashed £15m to sign the striker from Bolton Wanderers in 2008.

