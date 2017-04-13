I’m Not Used To Playing So Much – Leeds United Star On Gruelling Campaign

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson admits that the season has been a tough one for him physically as he is not used to playing such a large amount of games.



Jansson didn’t play much football during his stint at Torino, but following his move to Leeds last summer he became a certain starter at Elland Road and has been a regular for the Whites this season.











A long grueling Championship season did take his toll on him and he missed a couple of games recently before clocking up 90 minutes in Leeds’ last two fixtures.



Jansson has stressed that he is feeling a lot better compared to a few weeks ago, but conceded that he is still not at 100 per cent and admits that he is not used to playing so many games in a season.





Asked about his fitness, the Leeds defender said on LUTV: “I am feeling better but not a 100 per cent.

“It has been a long season for me as I am not used to playing this many games, but I am working hard.



“I feel better than a couple of weeks ago.”



With only five games left in the season and the potential playoffs, Leeds will be hoping Jansson’s body holds up towards the end of the campaign.

