06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/04/2017 - 15:56 BST

I’m Not Used To Playing So Much – Leeds United Star On Gruelling Campaign

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson admits that the season has been a tough one for him physically as he is not used to playing such a large amount of games.

Jansson didn’t play much football during his stint at Torino, but following his move to Leeds last summer he became a certain starter at Elland Road and has been a regular for the Whites this season.




A long grueling Championship season did take his toll on him and he missed a couple of games recently before clocking up 90 minutes in Leeds’ last two fixtures.

Jansson has stressed that he is feeling a lot better compared to a few weeks ago, but conceded that he is still not at 100 per cent and admits that he is not used to playing so many games in a season.
 


Asked about his fitness, the Leeds defender said on LUTV: “I am feeling better but not a 100 per cent.  

“It has been a long season for me as I am not used to playing this many games, but I am working hard.

“I feel better than a couple of weeks ago.”

With only five games left in the season and the potential playoffs, Leeds will be hoping Jansson’s body holds up towards the end of the campaign.
 