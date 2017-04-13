XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/04/2017 - 15:46 BST

It Proves It – Pontus Jansson Comments On Inclusion In Team of the Year

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has lavished praise on his team-mates for their contribution behind his name being in the Championship Team of the Year, while noting the accolade proves he has had a good campaign.

Jansson was one of two Leeds players, the other being Chris Wood, who made the Championship’s Team of the Year and it was a testament to the Yorkshire giants’ resurgence this season.




The Swede admits that making the Team of the Year in his first season in England is a great honour, but is clear if Leeds didn’t perform the way they have this season, he wouldn’t be receiving such an hour.

Therefore he believes his Leeds team-mates deserve enormous credit for helping him this season and have a huge role to play behind a good season for him personally.
 


Asked about making the Championship Team of the Year, the Leeds defender told LUTV: “That’s big, really big of course.  

“But it’s also because of my team-mates.

"I mean if the team didn’t play well or win games, I am pretty sure I wouldn’t be in that team.

“So I would I like to say thanks to my team-mates but of course it’s a big honour for me to be in that team.

“It proves that I have had a good season personally.”

Jansson has made 30 league appearances this season for Leeds and has even popped up with three goals for Garry Monk’s men.
 