It Proves It – Pontus Jansson Comments On Inclusion In Team of the Year

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has lavished praise on his team-mates for their contribution behind his name being in the Championship Team of the Year, while noting the accolade proves he has had a good campaign.



Jansson was one of two Leeds players, the other being Chris Wood, who made the Championship’s Team of the Year and it was a testament to the Yorkshire giants’ resurgence this season.











The Swede admits that making the Team of the Year in his first season in England is a great honour, but is clear if Leeds didn’t perform the way they have this season, he wouldn’t be receiving such an hour.



Therefore he believes his Leeds team-mates deserve enormous credit for helping him this season and have a huge role to play behind a good season for him personally.





Asked about making the Championship Team of the Year, the Leeds defender told LUTV: “That’s big, really big of course.

“But it’s also because of my team-mates.



"I mean if the team didn’t play well or win games, I am pretty sure I wouldn’t be in that team.



“So I would I like to say thanks to my team-mates but of course it’s a big honour for me to be in that team.



“It proves that I have had a good season personally.”



Jansson has made 30 league appearances this season for Leeds and has even popped up with three goals for Garry Monk’s men.

