Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Injured Liverpool Duo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana are inching closer towards full fitness but they won’t be available for the Reds' trip to West Brom on Saturday.



The Reds duo have been out of action for a while and Liverpool are desperate to see them return to action in order to boost their chances of finishing in the top four.











However, Klopp admits that they are still not fit enough to return for Saturday’s trip to the Hawthorns, but confirmed that the duo are slowly getting back to full fitness.



The Liverpool manager revealed that Lallana, who has been out since suffering an injury on England duty last month, could return to training ahead of next month’s trip to Watford.





And Henderson, who has been recovering from a foot injury since February, could also be returning to the grass before the end of the month.

Asked about an update on Henderson and Lallana, Klopp said in a press conference: “Better but not good enough for the weekend.



“It was clear from the beginning that it was not a fixed term. We are still waiting.



“[Henderson] he feels nothing but we have to make steps so that he can be part of team training.



“After the Crystal Palace game he [Lallana] could be back in training and with Jordan it could be next week or the week after.



“I’m pretty sure he could have a few games.”

