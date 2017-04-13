Look At Leroy Sane – Liverpool Target Julian Brandt Makes Encouraging Abroad Switch Noises

Follow @insidefutbol





In-demand Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt has given encouragement to his Premier League suitors by revealing that he does not consider leaving the Bundesliga to be a bad step in his career.



Bayern Munich are pulling out all the stops to tempt Brandt to quit the BayArena in the summer transfer window, while Leverkusen are fighting hard to make sure the 20-year-old stays.











Premier League sides are also aware of Brandt's potential, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp a big fan and Chelsea and Manchester City mooted as tracking developments closely.



And Brandt could yet opt to quit Germany, with the winger having noted the success enjoyed by countrymen Leroy Sane (Manchester City) and Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), even though he is at pains to stress he remains happy at Leverkusen.





"At the moment I am happy at Leverkusen. What will happen next, we'll see", Brandt was quoted as saying by German daily TZ.

"I do not think it's a bad thing to take that step [abroad].



"Julian and Leroy are currently the best examples of how it works."



Leverkusen beat off competition from Bayern Munich to attract Brandt from Wolfsburg in 2013, fast-tracking the winger into the senior squad after he signed a contract running until the summer of 2019.



The BayArena outfit are having a campaign to forget this term though, sitting just 12th in the Bundesliga standings, something which may count in the negatives column when Brandt comes to make his decision.

