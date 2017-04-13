XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/04/2017 - 21:43 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Won’t Rule Danny Rose Out of Chelsea Clash Yet

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule Danny Rose out of being fit for his side's FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea just yet.

The left-back has been out with a knee injury, but is stepping up his comeback bid, something which has led to hope he may be available when Spurs take on the Blues at Wembley.




Pochettino says that Rose may well return to training on the pitch next week, but he insists he cannot judge yet whether the FA Cup semi-final will come too soon for the defender.

"Maybe he will start next week, doing things on the pitch. We hope that will be possible", the Argentine tactician said at a press conference.
 


"We’ll see how he adapts on the pitch", he continued.

"Maybe it’s too early, but we’ll see what happens next week."

Rose has made 21 appearances across all competitions for Spurs this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

He has not featured in the Premier League since turning out against Sunderland at the end of January though, a 0-0 draw in which he picked up his knee injury and was forced off seven minutes before half time.

Having him back for a crunch cup tie with Chelsea would give Spurs a boost.
 