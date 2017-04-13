XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/04/2017 - 12:14 BST

Napoli Keeping Close Tabs On Everton Loanee As Race Heats Up

 




Napoli are keeping a close eye on Everton loanee Gerard Deulofeu’s performances at AC Milan ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard, who struggled at Everton, has rekindled his career during his loan stint at AC Milan and is expected to be in demand when the transfer window rolls in the summer.




There is already talk that Barcelona are considering triggering the repurchase clause in the winger’s contract and re-signing him from Everton for a set fee of €12m.

AC Milan, who signed him on simple loan deal in January, are also keen to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season and are working on agreeing a deal with all concerned parties.
 


And it seems another Serie A giant have joined the chase for Deulofeu as according to Il Mattino, Napoli are keeping a close watch on his performances for the Rossoneri.  

With Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens’ futures at the club uncertain, Napoli are expected to be in the market for a winger in the summer and they are keeping track of the Everton loanee.

The 23-year-old has impressed most observers with his performances in an AC Milan shirt and was even recalled to the Spain squad on the back of his showings in Italy.
 