No Purchase Clause In Mamadou Sakho Loan Agreement – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that Crystal Palace have no purchase option in their loan agreement for Mamadou Sakho.



The Frenchman fell out with Klopp last summer and he was cast out of the first team squad, which eventually led to him joining Palace in January on a loan deal until the end of the season.











Sakho has made a real impact in Palace’s defence this season and has earned widespread praise for providing a boost to their chances of surviving in the Premier League this term.



Eagles boss Sam Allardyce is keen to sign the Frenchman on a permanent contract from Liverpool in the summer but Klopp clarified that there is no such option in the agreement between Liverpool and Crystal Palace.





Asked about Sakho’s arrangement at Palace, the Liverpool manager said in a press conference earlier today: “In the loan agreement with Crystal Palace there is no clause.”

Palace will have to come back to the negotiating table in the summer with Liverpool if they want to sign the France international on a permanent deal.



Sakho has a contract until 2020 with the Reds.

