Now We’re Much Better And It’s Payback Time, Leeds United Star Tells Newcastle

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson believes his side are more prepared to face Newcastle United than they were when they lost at home to the then league leaders earlier in the season.



The Yorkshire giants were starting to move up the league table and were in good form when they hosted Newcastle at Elland Road in November.











However, a brace from Dwight Gayle was enough to secure the points for the Magpies and Leeds were left to lick their wounds as they charted out their course for the rest of the season.



Currently fifth in the league table and in contention of be in the playoffs, Leeds are a more confident side ahead of their trip to St. James’ Park on Friday night and Jansson also believes that the Whites are much better prepared to face the league leaders.





And he admits that Leeds might not have been ready to take up the challenge of beating Newcastle United in November.

The Leeds defender said on LUTV: “They are a very good side.



“We lost 2-0 at home and we have to pay them back for that.



“That was the first really big game we had in the season; we were playing well but people were not taking us seriously.



“It was our first big test and maybe it was too big for us at the moment but now we are a much better team.”

