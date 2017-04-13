XRegister
06 October 2016

13/04/2017 - 13:14 BST

Outstanding But Must Improve Defensively – Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Starlet

 




Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool starlet Trent Arnold-Alexander is an outstanding young talent but admits that the full-back needs to improve his defensive game.

The 18-year-old right-back made his Liverpool debut under Klopp earlier in the season and has earned praise for the way he has managed to handle the step up from the academy to the first team.




He was one of the youngsters who got hooked off after a dismal first half at Stoke last weekend, but Klopp is confident that the defender remains one of the outstanding young talents at Anfield.

However, the Liverpool manager admits that the youngster needs to add more to his game in the coming years and wants him to improve the defensive side of his games as a full-back.
 


But he added that Arnold-Alexander will learn more on the training pitch at the moment than a stint during a game.  

“We can talk a little bit about Trent but I don’t like to talk individual players in a press conference”, the German said.

“He is an outstanding player but the most he can improve is defensive.

“You have to involve other skills in your game [as] that’s the next step for him.

"Offensively he is closer to 100 per cent than defence – that’s what we’re working on.

“The games are not part of the education, it’s more the training, we bring him into the games because we know he’s ready.”

The youngster has made eleven senior appearances for the club this season thus far.
 