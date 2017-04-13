Quicker, More Direct, We Love It – Rangers Star On Difference In Mark Warburton And Pedro Caixinha Styles

Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn has revealed that Pedro Caixinha's style of football is "quicker and more direct" than predecessor Mark Warburton's.
Warburton took Waghorn to Rangers in the summer of 2015 and the striker was a key man under the former Brentford boss as the Gers marched to the Scottish Championship title.
This season it has been tougher going for Waghorn and Warburton regularly left the striker out of the side, preferring other options.
Waghorn has a clean slate now though following Warburton's departure in February and the striker is loving early life under Portuguese boss Caixinha, who he says has a different style he wants to see on the pitch to that employed at the club under the previous manager.
He told a press conference: "I am really enjoying the challenge of working hard and putting in a right good shift up top."
And Waghorn added: "It's a better, quicker and more direct style. All the boys up front are enjoying that."
The striker admits that Warburton did not feel he was performing well enough to stay in the side and admits personally he does feel he was below par for the first part of the campaign.
"I need to keep working hard. I know I have a lot of players breathing down my neck so I have to keep doing what I do.
"Personally I was disappointed with how I performed in the first half of this season.
"Maybe the previous manager didn't think I was performing well enough when I was getting the chance."
Waghorn will now be bidding to use the time between now and the end of the season to convince Caixinha he has what it takes to be Rangers' main man up top next term.