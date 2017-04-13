Quicker, More Direct, We Love It – Rangers Star On Difference In Mark Warburton And Pedro Caixinha Styles

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn has revealed that Pedro Caixinha's style of football is "quicker and more direct" than predecessor Mark Warburton's.



Warburton took Waghorn to Rangers in the summer of 2015 and the striker was a key man under the former Brentford boss as the Gers marched to the Scottish Championship title.











This season it has been tougher going for Waghorn and Warburton regularly left the striker out of the side, preferring other options.



Waghorn has a clean slate now though following Warburton's departure in February and the striker is loving early life under Portuguese boss Caixinha, who he says has a different style he wants to see on the pitch to that employed at the club under the previous manager.





He told a press conference: "I am really enjoying the challenge of working hard and putting in a right good shift up top ."